Adele is number one on Forbes' list of the Top Paid Grammy Nominees 2017.

The 'Hello' hitmaker has been named the highest-paid act to be nominated for a gong at the 59th Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday February 12.

Adele, 28, raked in $80.5 million last year due to the success of her album '25' - which is nominated for Album of the Year - and her 'Adele Live Tour' which Forbes states earned her $3.8 million per city.

Rihanna finished just behind Adele in second place with a $75 million fortune, banked from her generating $1.6 million per tour stop, streams and sales of her album 'Anti' and endorsement deals with companies such as Puma, Samsung and Dior.

Rihanna is nominated for eight Grammy Awards - joint with Drake making them the only two artists with eight nods - which includes the pair's hit single 'Work' which is included amongst the category for Record of the Year.

Meanwhile Beyonce ranked seventh despite being nominated for the most Grammys - a total of nine - and earnings of $54 million.

The top-paid Grammy nominees list uses figures from its ranking of the World's Highest Paid Musicians - which measures pretax earnings from June 2015 through June 2016 before deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers.

At number four is Justin Bieber who earned $56 million and four Grammy nods; he's up for two of the big four awards Album of the Year for 'Purpose' and Song of the Year for 'Love Yourself'. Drake is also listed in the categories for Album of the Year ('Views') and for Record of the Year ('Work') but he ranks No. 10 with $38.5 million earnings.

Taylor Swift, who is not nominated for a Grammy Award this year, is currently ranked as the World's Highest-Paid Musician.

Forbes Top Paid Grammy Nominees 2017 full list:

1. Adele $80.5 million / five nominations

2. Rihanna $75 million / eight nominations

3. Sir Paul McCartney $56.5 million / two nominations

4. Kenny Chesney $56 million / one nomination

4. Justin Bieber $56 million / four nominations

6. The Weeknd $55 million / one nomination

7. Beyonce $54 million / nine nominations

8. Jay Z $53.5 million / one Grammy nomination

9. Dr. Dre $41 million / eight nominations

10. Drake $38.5 million / one nomination