Adele hosted a private movie screening for the children affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The 29-year-old singer treated the young victims of the devastating incident, which killed around 80 people when the fire engulfed the building in west London in June this year, to a viewing of 'Despicable Me 3' at London's Whiteley's cinema on Thursday evening (03.08.17), the Sun Online has reported.

And to try and cheer up those who survived the devastating incident the 'Hello' hitmaker also invited real-life Minions to meet and greet the kids to help distract them from thinking about the disaster.

The musician was believed to be more than happy to pose for pictures with her young guests, although she was make-up free for the event.

And Adele's kind-hearted gesture struck a chord with the families who were involved in the fire.

Speaking about the event, a source said: ''Adele sees her work in the community as a full-time priority now her touring days are over for the foreseeable future.

''Being a local Londoner, she's made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can.

''While she's working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organised a private viewing of the brand new 'Despicable Me 3' movie.''

Adele's screening is not the first time she has shown her support for the victims of the blaze as shortly after the fire broke out she visited the site, and later met with the firefighters, who battled tough conditions to save as many people as they could, at Chelsea Fire Station for a ''cup of tea and a cuddle''.

Speaking previously about the encounter with the British star, firefighter Rob Petty said: ''Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle.''

And Adele - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her partner Simon Konecki - has even called for donations to be made to the Grenfell Tower victims during her recent concert at London's Wembley Stadium.