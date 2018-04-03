Adele got ordained especially for Alan Carr's wedding.

The 'Hello' hitmaker begged her close friend if she could organise his big day when he got hitched to his partner Paul Drayton in January, but she didn't just provide the flowers, the food, the entertainment and the venue, as she also became a minister so she could officially marry the happy couple in her back garden in Los Angeles.

Speaking on 'This Morning' on Tuesday (03.04.18), Alan, 41, said: ''We got married in Adele's back garden in Los Angeles. She's known me and Paul for ages and she said she wants to do everything, so she did everything. She got ordained and married us and then she did the whole day. She is the kindest, sweetest, most loveliest people I've ever met. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing, she sang our first dance. It was the best day of my life. She's the most generous, I can't thank her enough. It was lovely and I just want to tell everyone. Flowers, three-course meal and she just planned it all and it was the best day.''

The 29-year-old singer's dabble in religious services could come as a second career choice for the star, as she revealed last year that she was giving up touring.

Speaking whilst on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, Adele - who has five-year-old son Angelo with her partner Simon Konecki - said: ''So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!

''I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.''