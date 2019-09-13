Adele has filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.

The 31-year-old singer and the charity boss - who share six-year-old son Angelo - announced in April they had separated after three years of marriage, and on Thursday (12.09.19) she filed court documents in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Following confirmation of their break-up in April, a rep for the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker said the pair are ''committed to raising their son together lovingly''.

The statement read: ''Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''

Adele and Simon started dating in summer 2011 and she gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012.

The pair married in secret in 2016, and they always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

But Adele did address their romance in public at the 2017 Grammys, where she confirmed they had married by acknowledging Simon as her husband.

After she collected the Album of the Year gong, she said: ''Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son you're the only reason I do it.''

Following Angelo's birth, Adele revealed she had suffered from postpartum depression.

She said: ''My knowledge of postpartum - or post-natal, as we call it in England - is that you don't want to be with your child; you're worried you might hurt your child; you're worried you weren't doing a good job.

''But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I'd made the worst decision of my life ... It can come in many different forms.''