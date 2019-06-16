Adele broken down in tears watching the Spice Girls live this weekend.

The 'Hello' hitmaker was one of thousands of people in attendance as the 'Wannabe' group - made up of Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner - played their final reunion show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (15.06.19), and she admitted it was a very emotional experience.

The 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: ''Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.

''It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back.

''I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come.

''Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn't have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!''

Adele has made no secret of her love for the iconic 1990s girl band, and she showed her excitement when the reunion tour was announced late last year.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer posted a throwback snap of herself as a child, looking very excited as she poses in front of a wall plastered with posters of the group.

In response to the news, Adele wrote in the caption: ''HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY. (sic)''

Emma was thrilled by her reaction to the Spice Girls' comeback, and revealed Adele confessed she was a huge fan when they met.

She said at the time: ''Adele, I mean Adele's was amazing. She did a picture of her in her bedroom, like Spice Girls posters all around her and she said she was ready.

''Oh yeah. I actually, very briefly met Adele once. I was at a gig and I was on my way out, getting into my car. And she came running up to me and she just went, 'Oh my God, I'm such a big Spice Girls fan and I can't even look at you. And now I'm gonna go because I'm gonna cry.'

''And she ran off and actually it was so quick, I didn't realise until I was halfway down the stairs and someone went 'that's Adele'. And I was like, 'I love you too!' ''