Adele has celebrated her birthday with a defiant social media post after a difficult 12 months.

The 'Hello hitmaker - whose separation from husband Simon Konecki was confirmed last month - turned 31 on Sunday (05.05.19) and she took to Instagram and admitted she felt it was time to focus on herself.

She wrote: ''This is 31...thank f**king god. 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times.

''I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself.''

She continued by urging her followers to understand the importance of loving yourself, and admitted she ''only just realised'' how vital that is.

She added: ''For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

''Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

''Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realised that that is more than enough.''

And Adele - who has six-year-old son Angelo with her ex - joked she will ''learn to love'' her fans at one day as she teased a big tongue in cheek change of direction for her next album.

She wrote: ''I'll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of f***ing savages. 30 will be a drum n bass record to spit you. Chin up eh''

Representatives said at the time of their split: ''Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''