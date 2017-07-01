Adele has cancelled her final shows at Wembley Stadium.

The 29-year-old singer has been left ''heartbroken'' after pulling out of two shows at the iconic London venue on Saturday (01.07.17) and Sunday (02.07.17) after damaging her vocal cords.

The 'Hello' hitmaker explained she had been struggling vocally during her first two shows at the stadium this week, and admitted it was ''unlikely'' she'd be able to complete another set.

She said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter: ''I don't even know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life.

''To come home to such a response after such a long time away doing something I never thought I'd pull off but did has blown me away.

However, I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night.

''I went to see my throat doctor earlier this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords.

''And on medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.

''I've considered doing Saturday's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.''

Adele admitted she was so desperate to be there for her fans, she even considered miming but couldn't bring herself to do it.

She added: ''I'm so desperate to do them that I've even considered miming. But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there.''

The 'Hometown Glory' singer ended the statement with a heartfelt apology for his disappointed fans and explained refunds would be issued if the shows were unable to be rescheduled.

She said: ''I'm sorry. I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organising your trips...

''I'm writing this as the decision has just been made, so I don't have any information, but of course refunds will be available if the shows cannot be rescheduled. ''There will be more information over the next few days. I'm sorry, I'm devastated... please forgive me x.''

And Adele - who has four-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki - admitted she was struggling to come to terms with being unable to complete the tour.

She wrote: ''You know I would not make this decision lightly. I've done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left! Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?

''To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn't having to write this.

''I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year.

''To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with. It's as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows (sic).''

The news comes after Adele - who previously underwent throat surgery in 2011 - revealed in her programme notes that the four Wembley shows could be her last ever live concerts.

She wrote: ''I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again. I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done.''