Adele has splashed out $10.65 million on a second Beverly Hills home.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter - who split from her husband Simon Konecki last month - has reportedly forked out the huge sum on a plush property just blocks away from another she paid $9.5 million for three years ago.

According to Variety, there is speculation Simon - with whom she has six-year-old son Angelo - could move into the five-bedroom California contemporary pad.

Adele bought the home from 'Blazing Saddles' producer Michael Hertzberg, who had first listed it for a whopping $13 million in 2018.

The abode features six bathrooms and a sunken living room complete with a fireplace, which leads to a poolside patio.

And if the 'Set Fire to the Rain' hitmaker is in need of more heat further up the house then the master suite, which also features a sitting area complete with fireplace, may well appeal.

What's more, there is a terrace which overlooks the outside pool, and the house features an art studio, and a fitness suite.

Adele is not the only big name to have forked out for a couple of properties in the area.

Cameron Diaz splashed out $9.5 million on a two-residence compound back in 2010, and Katy Perry - who is engaged to Orlando Bloom - is said to have forked out $26.5 million on two homes in a secluded neighbourhood.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are also said to own properties in the area.

Earlier this month, Adele's songwriter Ryan Tedder admitted she is in a ''good place'' since splitting from Simon.

He said: ''I see her quite frequently. I think she's in a good place. It was very difficult ... but she is in a good place, for sure.''

Last month, the 'Hello' hitmaker's representatives released a statement stating she and Simon were hoping to raise their son together ''lovingly.''

The spokesperson said: ''Adele and her partner have separated.

''They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''