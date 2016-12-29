Over 50,000 copies of 25 and Purpose were traded in to second-hand product buyer musicmagpie.com over the weekend (24-26Dec16) as U.K. music fans rushed to get rid of unwanted gifts.

Adele's third studio album, 25, was the biggest Christmas bust with over 32,000 copies traded in 48 hours, while 25,000 copies of Bieber's Purpose were also handed over.

The Now! 93 compilation, One Direction's Made In The AM, and A Head Full Of Dreams by Coldplay also made the website's top five.

Meanwhile, Disney's Frozen was the most discarded DVD, followed by James Bond movie Spectre and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.