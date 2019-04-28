Adele has reportedly already divorced Simon Konecki.

The 30-year-old singer - who has a six-year-old son called Angelo with Simon - confirmed she and Simon had split earlier this month, and now it has been claimed the pair have already signed papers to legally terminate their marriage, with Adele reportedly telling her friends she's ''divorced now''.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''Publicly, Adele is saying as little as possible about the split. But, privately, she's been very open about the fact that her and Simon have already divorced. She's been telling friends the marriage is done and dusted.''

Insiders added Adele has been telling friends: ''I'm divorced now, so I'm trying to find my new normal.''

The 'Hello' hitmaker revealed the split in a statement shared through her representatives, which stated the duo remain ''committed to raising their son together lovingly''.

It read: ''Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''

Adele and Simon married in secret in 2016, and the London-born star has always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

However, she addressed their romance in public for the first time at the 2017 Grammys, where she acknowledged Simon as her husband.

After she collected the Album of the Year gong, Adele said: ''Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son you're the only reason I do it.''

Meanwhile, Adele was pictured walking into a record studio in New York City last month, prompting speculation she's working on new material.