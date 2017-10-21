Adele, Abba, and Katy Perry songs feature on a list of tracks that have been banned from being performed at Karaoke.

The London born star's smash hit single 'Hello', Abba's 'Dancing Queen' and Katy's 'Roar' are some of the classic tunes that Karaoke lovers will be prohibited from singing, as 100 bands and performers are no longer issuing new licenses for their music, the Daily Mirror reports.

The order already applies to online streaming services but will be extended to discs from January.

Jay Taylor, director of karaoke disc-maker Vocal-Star, said the move, which also affects home karaoke machines, is set to devastate the industry.

He told the Mirror: ''We can't understand why they're doing it, it makes no sense.''

It's not clear exactly why the music is being restricted, but Rob Kempton, of music rights consultancy Footprint Music, said it could be a variety of reasons, including the stars' personal preference, that prompted the ban.

He said: ''Artists might want to negotiate their own deal with karaoke companies, or it might be they don't want songs overplayed and put people off.

''Maybe some just don't like karaoke.''

Meanwhile, Adele will pay tribute to the late George Michael with a heartfelt version of his hit single 'Fastlove' in his upcoming posthumous documentary 'Freedom'.

The 29-year-old singer will be seen performing the track during the opening credits of the documentary - which George was working on prior to his passing on Christmas Day (25.12.16) last year at the age of 53 - after she wowed audiences with a slowed-down cover of the song at the Grammy awards earlier this year.

And insiders also believe the 'Hello' hitmaker could be set to release her cover of the 1996 track as a single in memory of the late former Wham! singer.