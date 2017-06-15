Adam West will be honoured with a bat signal tribute in the Los Angeles night sky on Thursday (15.06.17).

The iconic star of the 1960s TV series 'Batman' passed away on Friday (09.06.17) at the age of 88 following a battle with leukaemia, and in a tribute to the star LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, is set to light a ceremonial bat signal - which was made famous in the DC comic series - in his honour, according to Deadline.

The signal will be projected via spotlight onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street downtown, where his friends and family will also gather at a special event that will start around 9pm.

Last Saturday (10.06.17) West's family shared a touching tribute to their ''Bright Knight'' and said he'll always be their ''hero''.

They said in a statement: ''Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero.''

DC Comics also paid special tribute to the actor, saying his potrayal of The Caped Crusader on screen made reading the comics so much more fun.

DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns said: ''Like many others, Adam West as Batman was part of my childhood. Watching those reruns every day after school, the 'Batman' TV show made reading comics that much more real for me growing up.''

Whilst comic book writer Jim Lee admitted that West's portrayal of Batman in the show and in a one-off film will forever be synonymous with the character.

He said: ''Batman's popularity will be forever linked with Adam West. He brought joy to legions of fans around the world and was the gateway for many of them to discover or in some cases rediscover their love of comic books. He'll be deeply missed.''

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.