Adam West's family have thanked his fans for their ''outpouring of love'' since the news of his passing.

The 'Batman' star tragically passed away on Friday (09.06.17) after a short battle with Leukaemia aged 88, and his family have now taken to the star's Twitter account to thank his fans - as well as friends and colleagues who have paid tributes - for their support.

They wrote on the micro-blogging site on Sunday (11.06.17): ''We're so grateful for the outpouring of love from AW's fans, friends, colleagues, and the media. Thank you. He's listening. The West Family (sic)''

The news comes after stars including Adam's 'Batman' co-stars Burt Ward and Julie Newman - who played Robin and Catwoman respectively - released statements honouring the late icon.

Burt said: ''I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.''

Whilst Julie's statement read: ''Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people - A friend said: 'The father that we wanted.' That is a great gift, no matter how you live it.''

'Family Guy' creator Seth Macfarlane also released a statement in which he branded the star - who played the fictional Mayor Adam West in the animated comedy show - as ''irreplaceable''.

He wrote: '''Family Guy' has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.

''I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable.''

The sad news of Adam's death was confirmed by his family spokesperson on Saturday (10.06.17).

His family said in a statement: ''Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero.''

Adam is survived by his his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.