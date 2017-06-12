Adam West has been remembered by DC Comics with the company paying tribute to the late actor who was the first person to portray The Caped Crusader on screen.

The star passed away on Friday (09.06.17) at the age of 88 following a battle with leukemia, and the company behind the character he made famous in the 1960s TV series 'Batman' has honoured him in a touching statement released by DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns.

Johns said: ''Like many others, Adam West as Batman was part of my childhood. Watching those reruns every day after school, the 'Batman' TV show made reading comics that much more real for me growing up.''

The brand's publisher Jim Lee admitted that West's portrayal of Batman in the show and in a one-off film will forever be synonymous

with the character.

Warner Bros. Pictures' computer animation 'The Lego Batman Movie' contained numerous references to West's Batman era, including a gag about the famous shark repellent bat spray he used in the 1966 movie to defeat a man-eating fish.

Lee said: ''Batman's popularity will be forever linked with Adam West. He brought joy to legions of fans around the world and was the gateway for many of them to discover or in some cases rediscover their love of comic books. He'll be deeply missed.''

The touching tributes come after West's family took to his Twitter account to thank his fans, friends and colleagues for their kind words and support in the wake of his passing.

The post read: ''We're so grateful for the outpouring of love from AW's fans, friends, colleagues, and the media. Thank you. He's listening. The West Family (sic)''

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.