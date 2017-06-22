Adam West didn't know he was dying, according to Burt Ward.

The Hollywood icon - who was best known for his portrayal of crime-fighting superhero Batman in the 1960s television series - passed away at the age of 88 earlier this month and now his co-star, who played Batman's sidekick Robin in the show, said there was no signs that Adam was desperately unwell.

Burt said: ''I saw him a couple of weeks ago. We had breakfast before signing autographs all day long. We walked to the stage, he walked so fast I could barely keep up with him.

''He was in great condition. In my heart, he had no idea [what was going to happen]. He was talking about taking a trip to Europe with his wife next month. He asked me if I wanted to do some appearances in the UK because he was going to Europe ... we were supposed to appear next week in Las Vegas. Plus, he was talking about adding bigger appearances.''

And Burt says it was ''complete shock'' when he found out his friend has passed away after the short battle with leukaemia as doctors had caught it in a ''very mild, quiet stage''.

He told Fox News: ''From what I understand, on the flight back from our last weekend we worked together, he had some altitude sickness. He wanted to get that checked. The doctors said, 'You have a rise in white cell count' and they discovered he contracted leukemia, but it was in the early stages. A very mild, quiet stage. And they said, 'We're going to give you some pills and you'll be able to go home in a couple of days and you can live another 3-5 years or more.' That doesn't sound like someone who's going to immediately decease. It was a complete shock.''