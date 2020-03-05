Adam Shankman will direct the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

The 'Hairspray' director has confirmed he'll take the helm of Disney+ follow-up to the 1993 cult classic and feels ''incredibly honoured and humbled'' to be working on the film and also another Disney project, the 'Enchanted' sequel 'Disenchanted'.

Alongside a photo of scripts for both movies, he confirmed on Instagram: ''Yep.... I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies.

''My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed! Xo(sic)''

And Adam is keen to ''please all the loyal fans'' of the movies.

He tweeted: ''I hope to please all the loyal fans. That's what I tried to do with Hairspray. That's what my goal is here.''

Bette Midler recently confirmed she would love to return for the sequel alongside her on-screen sisters Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

She said: ''Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse.

''We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters.''

Bette, 74, also revealed that fans still talk to her about the original 'Hocus Pocus'.

She shared: ''I have met people - I've met grown-up people, like 40 year olds, 50 year olds - who say, 'Oh I remember that! 'Hocus Pocus'! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35.''

Asked whether or not she'll sign on for the possible follow-up movie, Bette said: ''I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens.''