Adam Shankman has revealed there will be ''more singing and dancing'' in the upcoming 'Enchanted' sequel.

The 53-year-old 'Hairspray' filmmaker landed the job of directing the follow-up movie to the hit 2007 Disney movie - which saw Princess Gisele (Amy Adams) chose New York divorce lawyer Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) over Prince Edward (James Marsden).

And now, more than 10 years later, Disney is working on a sequel - known as 'Disenchanted' - and Shankman has now revealed Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are back writing the music.

He told Collider: ''As planned right now, there's more singing and dancing than there was in the first one, and it's all original music, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz coming back to do it.''

Shankman also revealed that he will be handing in the script ''really soon'' and said that ''everybody feels really good''.

He said: ''We're turning in a script really soon, and everybody feels really good and gung-ho.

''I've been in touch with Amy and the cast, and everybody is really into it. We all love the story about everybody wondering what exactly defines happily ever after.

''It's just a very exciting project that we all hope happens. Right now, we're in a good place.''

Adams reportedly has signed up to reprise her role as Princess Giselle, but it is not yet been announced whether Dempsey or Marsden will return for the sequel.

The sequel was originally due to be filmed in 2010 and was then set to begin filming last year, 10 years on from the original, but now it appears to be still in early stages.

Shankman admitted that the film - which has been written by David Stem and David Weiss - has been in development for a long time due to a ''big regime change'' at Disney.

He said: ''It's been in development for a long time, but remember, in the midst of it, there was a big regime change, and a lot of stuff around the studio, figuring out what was important to Disney and how many movies they were going to make a year.

''There were some big movies that they were right to make, right out of the gate. Their track record is impenetrable.

''Making a movie over there is very exciting because they do not feel the need to put anything into production until they feel like they have it completely right.''

Recently, Kevin Lima - who helmed the original movie - revealed he didn't want there to be an 'Enchanted' sequel.