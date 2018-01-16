Adam Shankman has revealed he is ''super happy'' with the 'Enchanted 2' script.

The 53-year-old 'Hairspray' filmmaker landed the job of directing the follow-up movie to the hit 2007 Disney movie - which saw Princess Gisele (Amy Adams) chose New York divorce lawyer Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) over Prince Edward (James Marsden).

And now, 10 years later, the studio is looking to make a sequel and Adams reportedly has signed up to reprise her role as Princess Giselle, and Shankman has now revealed they will be handing in a script soon.

Speaking to Slashfilm, Shankman said: ''We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I'm super happy with.

''Then gotta get the music written. There's a lot more songs this time than there were in the original, at least in the planning phase right now.

''As for the animation, it's probably about the same amount.''

The follow up - known as 'Disenchanted' - will be set 10 years after the original and feature Giselle ''questioning her happily ever after, and accidentally triggering events that make everyone's lives turn upside down in both the real world and in the animated kingdom of Andalasia''.

It is not yet clear if Dempsey or Marsden will return for the sequel.

The sequel was originally due to be filmed in 2010 and is now set to begin filming in 2017, 10 years on from its original release.

The script has been written by David Stem and David Weiss.

Recently, Kevin Lima - who helmed the original movie - revealed he didn't want there to be an 'Enchanted' sequel.

Lima stepped away from the sequel and said he thinks his original movie is ''complete in and of itself''.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Lima said: ''I always find that I'm heading off into the world looking for new adventures.

''The idea of making a sequel isn't the most intriguing for me. At the same time, I haven't been able to even suggest a sequel to them.

'''Enchanted' feels like a movie that's complete in and of itself. I'm sure if I was forced to stick my nose to the grindstone I could work something out.

''I don't have a story that feels compelling, though. Nothing's come to me. I tend not to dwell on it.

''I keep thinking what's next? What other stories can I tell?''