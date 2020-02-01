Netflix has extended its deal with Adam Sandler for four more films, the third time the streamer has re-upped its contract with the actor.
This is the third time the streaming giant has extended its partnership with 'Uncut Gems' star Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions, which was first signed in 2014.
Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said: ''Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him. They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.''
It was also revealed that Adam, 53, will write, produce and voice star in an animated feature for Netflix, as part of his previous deal. No other details on the animated project or his four new films have been revealed.
His next project for Netflix will be 'Hubie Halloween', which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider and Shaquille O'Neal.
His previous titles for the streamer include 'The Ridiculous 6', 'The Do-Over', 'Sandy Wexler' and 'The Week Of'.
Sandler's 'Murder Mystery', co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was the most popular title on Netflix in the US last year.
