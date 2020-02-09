Adam Sandler bagged Best Male Lead at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (08.02.20).

The 53-year-old actor took home the trophy at the awards ceremony, which was held on the beach in Santa Monica, for his work in 'Uncut Gems', and used his acceptance speech to poke fun at his snub in the category at the Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday (09.02.20).

He said: ''A few weeks back when I got quote-on-quote snubbed by the Oscars, it reminded me when I briefly attended highly and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative 'Best Looking'. That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing douche bag by the name of Skipper Jenkins, but my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less prestigious 'Best Personality'.

''Let all those douchebag motherf*****s get their Oscar tomorrow night. Their handsome, good looks will fade in time, but our indent personalities will shine on forever!''

'Uncut Gems' was a big winner on the night, as it also won a Best Director accolade for Safdie brothers Benny and Josh, and the Best Editing award for Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie.

Elsewhere in the evening, Renée Zellweger bagged the gong for Best Female Lead for her starring role in Judy Garland biopic 'Judy', whilst the coveted Best Feature award went to 'The Farewell'.

'Marriage Story' picked up the Robert Altman Award - which is given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast - whilst the movie's helmer Noah Baumbach also bagged the Best Screenplay trophy.

Willem Dafoe was recognised as Best Supporting Male for 'The Lighthouse', whilst 'The Farewell' star Zhao Shuzhen took home Best Supporting Female.

Film Independent Spirit Awards full winners list:

Best Feature

'The Farewell'

Best First Feature

'Booksmart'

Best Director

Benny and Josh Safdie - 'Uncut Gems'

Best Female Lead

Renée Zellweger - 'Judy'

Best Male Lead

Adam Sandler - 'Uncut Gems'

Best Supporting Female

Zhao Shuzhen - 'The Farewell'

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe - 'The Lighthouse'

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach - 'Marriage Story'

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol - 'See You Yesterday'

Best International Film

'Parasite'

Best Documentary

'American Factory'

Best Cinematography

'The Lighthouse'

Best Editing

'Uncut Gems'

Robert Altman Award

'Marriage Story'

John Cassavetes Award

'Give Me Liberty'

Bonnie Award

Kelly Reichardt

Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green

Truer Than Fiction Award

Nadia Shihab