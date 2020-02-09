Adam Sandler bagged Best Male Lead at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (08.02.20), as 'Uncut Gems' leaves as the big winner.
Adam Sandler bagged Best Male Lead at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (08.02.20).
The 53-year-old actor took home the trophy at the awards ceremony, which was held on the beach in Santa Monica, for his work in 'Uncut Gems', and used his acceptance speech to poke fun at his snub in the category at the Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday (09.02.20).
He said: ''A few weeks back when I got quote-on-quote snubbed by the Oscars, it reminded me when I briefly attended highly and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative 'Best Looking'. That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing douche bag by the name of Skipper Jenkins, but my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less prestigious 'Best Personality'.
''Let all those douchebag motherf*****s get their Oscar tomorrow night. Their handsome, good looks will fade in time, but our indent personalities will shine on forever!''
'Uncut Gems' was a big winner on the night, as it also won a Best Director accolade for Safdie brothers Benny and Josh, and the Best Editing award for Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie.
Elsewhere in the evening, Renée Zellweger bagged the gong for Best Female Lead for her starring role in Judy Garland biopic 'Judy', whilst the coveted Best Feature award went to 'The Farewell'.
'Marriage Story' picked up the Robert Altman Award - which is given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast - whilst the movie's helmer Noah Baumbach also bagged the Best Screenplay trophy.
Willem Dafoe was recognised as Best Supporting Male for 'The Lighthouse', whilst 'The Farewell' star Zhao Shuzhen took home Best Supporting Female.
Film Independent Spirit Awards full winners list:
Best Feature
'The Farewell'
Best First Feature
'Booksmart'
Best Director
Benny and Josh Safdie - 'Uncut Gems'
Best Female Lead
Renée Zellweger - 'Judy'
Best Male Lead
Adam Sandler - 'Uncut Gems'
Best Supporting Female
Zhao Shuzhen - 'The Farewell'
Best Supporting Male
Willem Dafoe - 'The Lighthouse'
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach - 'Marriage Story'
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol - 'See You Yesterday'
Best International Film
'Parasite'
Best Documentary
'American Factory'
Best Cinematography
'The Lighthouse'
Best Editing
'Uncut Gems'
Robert Altman Award
'Marriage Story'
John Cassavetes Award
'Give Me Liberty'
Bonnie Award
Kelly Reichardt
Producers Award
Mollye Asher
Someone to Watch Award
Rashaad Ernesto Green
Truer Than Fiction Award
Nadia Shihab
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...