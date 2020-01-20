Adam Sandler has hailed Jennifer Aniston ''the best'' after she gave him a shout-out in her SAG Awards speech.

The former 'Friends' star picked up the Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series accolade for her performance in 'The Morning Show' at Sunday's (19.01.20) ceremony in Los Angeles, and she decided to make a special mention of her 'Just Go With It' and 'Murder Mystery' co-star after he didn't receive a nod for his latest movie, 'Uncut Gems'.

The 50-year-old star gushed on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: ''Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real.

''I love, buddy.''

The 53-year-old actor later took to Twitter to thank Jennifer and to congratulate her on her win.

He reacted: ''Congrats to the great Jen Aniston for her SAG award and her just being the best.''

The 'He's Just Not That Into You' star admitted she ''did not expect'' to triumph ahead of 'The Crown' stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve') and Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale').

She told E! News afterwards: ''I'm just shaking. I did not expect that. I'm very excited.''

And the 'Marley & Me' star joked about the benefits of winning thanks to the weighty Actor statuette.

She quipped: ''And now I'm getting a really good workout in!''

The former 'Friends' star feels like she has found a ''creative stride'' that has given her a whole new perspective on her career.

Speaking backstage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: ''I really honestly feel like I'm just kicking into a creative stride. I just discovered a love of this in a new way that I didn't know that I had before. So I have almost new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor.''

Jennifer feels ''so honoured'' to be working on a show which feels so relevant in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

She said: ''I feel like I'm so honoured to be a part of show that is beginning the conversation and dialogue of an issue that affects each and every one of us all across the world.

''That has really been an extraordinary experience to explore and also a very delicate task to take on.''

But while she's enjoyed the dramatic role, Jennifer is keen to sign up for more comedies.

She admitted: ''I'm ready for some laughter.''