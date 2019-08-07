Cole Sprouse has revealed that Adam Sandler once rescued him from a building after a fire alarm went off.
The 'Riverdale heartthrob starred in Sandler's 1999 comedy 'Big Daddy', along with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, when they were seven, and Cole revealed that when the fire alarm went off during the night in the hotel the cast were staying in, Adam carried him down 45 flights of stairs to make sure he was safe.
Speaking to Variety, Cole said: ''Adam Sandler carried me on his shoulder down 45 flights of stairs, which was really cute.''
Cole, 27, also revealed he and Dylan picked up some bad habits on the set of Sandler's movie.
He said: ''We were taught every single bad word. So when my brother and I went back to school, we swore like sailors.''
Identical twins Cole and Dylan kickstarted their acting careers together and found worldwide fame on Disney's 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' and Cole admitted they have talked about working together again in the future.
He said: ''We've talked about it. The whole kitschy twin thing, I don't think that really sells anymore. It's about feeling passionate for acting again. If it's a cool project, I don't have a problem with that.''
And Cole and Dylan credit their relationship for protecting them both from the pitfalls of child stardom.
Dylan said: ''Cole and I had each other. We were blessed to have someone experiencing the same thing at the same time, as an objectivity to the reality of it all.''
