Adam Sandler was told to quit acting by his acting professor.

The 53-year-old actor has had a lucrative television and film career spanning several decades, but was almost convinced not to pursue a place in Hollywood when his acting coach at New York University told him he didn't have what it takes to make it big on screen.

Adam was joined by Brad Pitt for Variety magazine's Actors on Actors series, where the 'Ad Astra' star, 59, explained the story he'd been told by director Bennett Miller.

Brad said: ''You were at NYU, and it was your acting coach, or acting professor, I believe. He took you out for a beer and he kindly said to you, 'Think about something else. Listen, you got heart, but you don't have it. Choose another path.'

''There's a second part to this story. This is why it's my favourite Adam Sandler story and I think it says a lot about you. You ran into him when you were getting the ultimate payday, you were with a bunch of friends. Anyone would think, that's the opportunity to rub it in his face. Reportedly, what you did was, you said hi and you introduced him to your friends and you said, 'This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.' That's the guy I know, and I think that's why you're here after all these years.''

Adam then confirmed the tale, whilst also heaping praise on Brad for ''crushing'' the acting world.

The 'Uncut Gems' star added: ''I love you. I gotta tell you, when you tell me I did good in 'Uncut Gems' that feels good. What you've been doing and crushing for so long. I'm so much more comfortable with comedy, and if you're saying well in this, that does feel good.''