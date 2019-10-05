Adam Sandler says working with filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie on 'Uncut Gems' felt ''very free''.
The 53-year-old actor has teamed up with filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie for 'Uncut Gems', in which he plays a jewellery store owner and dealer whose life gets turned upside down following a robbery.
And Adam loved their unconventional approach to filming, admitting it was something he had never experienced before.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It felt good. It's very free, in a way. You don't know where the cameras are, and sometimes you don't know what you're shooting. Sometimes I didn't know whether it was a close-up or far away, if I was blocking my face or where to look. The cameras were in positions that I hadn't seen before, so I didn't know what was happening. It was very New York in that way.''
Much of the filming took place in Manhattan's Diamond District and the director siblings were keen to use the city as much as possible.
The said: ''The city is a fertile ground for mania. You can't walk from A to B without passing a hundred narratives. We try to allow the scenarios we're putting the performers in to trigger that feeling that comes with knowing you're one noise in a cacophony of noises. It allows the privacy to feel yours.
''We treat filming in New York like a construction site more than a movie set. It fits the vibe of the city. No one really stops and looks at what's happening because everyone is just working and moving together to get it done. When people pass through the set, the end goal is for it to feel like part of the city.''
