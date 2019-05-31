Adam Sandler revealed he asked Adam Levine to sing at his daughter's bat mitzvah, and he was grateful the Maroon 5 star agreed to perform.
The 52-year-old actor revealed he decided to treat his 13-year-old daughter Sadie by asking the Maroon 5 star to perform for the special occasion over the weekend, which celebrates the coming of age for girls in the Jewish faith.
Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Thursday (30.05.19), he said: ''And I was like, I ... I didn't even know why I did this, but I said, 'I'd love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much' and blah, blah, blah. So I text ... you know what I mean, everybody loves their daughter, but whatever. And I text him, 'I'm sorry to do this to you, my kid's getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.' But I don't know why I did it. Then you see the dot dot dot immediately. I'm like, he got it and he's about to say something.''
Levine replied to say he couldn't turn the offer down, asking for the location and later turned up with his bandmate James Valentine to play three songs for guests at the celebration.
Sandler added: ''It was the coolest thing, man... Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie.''
The story comes after it was reported the 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmaker ''plans to continue acting'' following his departure from 'The Voice', after he stepped down from his role as a coach on the American singing competition after a whopping 16 seasons.
Sources said: ''He's been wanting to move on for a while. They wanted him to stay but he just really wanted to move on. It's something he's been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time. It wouldn't be surprising if he came back to visit the show though. There's new music coming soon for him, he'll be touring and he plans to continue acting. He's staying busy.''
