Adam Sandler got Adam Levine to sing at his daughter's bat mitzvah.

The 52-year-old actor revealed he decided to treat his 13-year-old daughter Sadie by asking the Maroon 5 star to perform for the special occasion over the weekend, which celebrates the coming of age for girls in the Jewish faith.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Thursday (30.05.19), he said: ''And I was like, I ... I didn't even know why I did this, but I said, 'I'd love to do something special for my daughter, I love her so much' and blah, blah, blah. So I text ... you know what I mean, everybody loves their daughter, but whatever. And I text him, 'I'm sorry to do this to you, my kid's getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.' But I don't know why I did it. Then you see the dot dot dot immediately. I'm like, he got it and he's about to say something.''

Levine replied to say he couldn't turn the offer down, asking for the location and later turned up with his bandmate James Valentine to play three songs for guests at the celebration.

Sandler added: ''It was the coolest thing, man... Oh, she hugged me so much, my Sadie.''

