Adam Sandler flew to Hawaii in the same plane that his friend Jennifer Aniston had been onboard when it had to make an emergency landing just a day earlier.
Adam Sandler thanked Jennifer Aniston for her ''broken plane'' after he used it for a trip just a day after it had made an emergency landing.
The former 'Friends' actress and her pals were flying to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her 50th birthday earlier this year but they had to turn back and land in Ontario, California, after losing a wheel during take off - and shortly afterwards, her friend and 'Murder Mystery' co-star boarded the same aircraft for a flight to Hawaii.
Jennifer told 'Extra': ''The plane landed and Adam took it to Hawaii the next day. Same plane... he literally texted me the next day and was like, 'Thanks for your broken plane.' ''
But Adam didn't feel worried about taking the plane after the events of the previous day.
He quipped: ''I know the Lord would not take away the Sandman.''
Jennifer recently admitted she and her friends - including actress Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney - got ''pretty hammered'' while waiting for their damaged aircraft to land.
The group boarded a new plane the next day, much to the shock of a number of people they knew.
She said: ''Everyone was like, 'How could you get on another plane?' I was like, 'Listen, we all had to fly around for six hours dumping fuel, we all got pretty hammered 'cause who knew what the end of this was gonna be. Let's go out with some tequila.' ''
The 'Cake' actress initially didn't realise why missing a wheel would be a problem, but realised her friends were ''panicking'' - and was thankful to receive a text from Ellen Degeneres.
She said: ''Everybody on the plane started panicking. Everyone who I look to for comfort has got tears streaming down their faces. They're texting their children, their partners, their loved ones.
''And I was like, 'Who do I text? And then 'Bing!' You were the first person that was like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!' ''
Ellen added: ''I heard from someone Jen's plane is in trouble, they had an emergency landing. So I texted you right away.''
