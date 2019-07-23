Adam Sandler has announced the cast for his upcoming Netflix movie.

The 52-year-old actor-and-producer is working on a Halloween themed movie for the streaming service and, according to Deadline, the film's cast will include Sandler's long-time collaborator Rob Schneider who has starred alongside him in films such as '50 First Dates', 'Little Nicky' and 'Grown Ups'.

The movie will also star 'Modern Family' actress Julie Bowen who appeared in Sandler's 1998 comedy 'Happy Gilmore', 'The Good Place' actress Maya Rudolph and 'Miracle Workers' actor Steve Buscemi, both of whom starred in 'Grown Ups' and 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Kenan Thompson.

Other cast members include Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villasenor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace and Blake Clark.

Sandler's last foray with Netflix was this year's comedy film 'Murder Mystery' which starred Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's (Luke Evans) yacht.

The film was released last month and according to Netflix, nearly 31 million accounts in North America viewed the new film over its first three days, an opening weekend record for the streaming service.

In 2014, Sandler signed a four-movie deal with the streaming service with his Happy Madison productions and in 2017 agreed to make another four and his works so far include 'The Ridiculous 6', 'The Do-Over', 'Sandy Wexler', 'The Week Of' and 'Father of the Year'.