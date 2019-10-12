Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are set to reunite for a 'Murder Mystery' sequel.

The pair are set to return as the crime-solving couple for the new Netflix movie, with James Vanderbilt in negotiations to once again pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie was directed by Kyle Newache and co-starred Luke Evans and Terence Stamp.

'Murder Mystery' saw Sandler and Aniston - who last appeared opposite each other in 2011's 'Just Go With It' - reunite on screen to play a crime-fighting couple.

The pair played a New York police officer and his wife, who find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.

It was Sandler's sixth Netflix movie as part of his deal with the online streaming service - sealed via his own Happy Madison Productions - following 'The Ridiculous Six', 'The Do-Over', 'Sandy Wexler', 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)', and 'The Week Of'.

After signing a deal with Netflix, Adam said: ''I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They've made me feel like family and I can't thank them enough for their support.'

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos described Sandler as ''one of the leading comedians in the film world''.

He added: ''His movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world.''