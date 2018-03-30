Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly set to reunite on Netflix comedy 'Murder Mystery'.

The two stars - who last appeared opposite each other in 2011's 'Just Go With It' - are said to be working together for the first time in seven years on the upcoming movie.

According to Variety, the film will see Sandler and Aniston star as a New York police officer and his wife, as they find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' scriptwriter James Vanderbilt has penned the comedy, while 'Workaholics' co-creator Kyle Newacheck will direct.

It will be Sandler's sixth Netflix movie as part of his deal with the online streaming service - sealed via his own Happy Madison Productions - following 'The Ridiculous Six', 'The Do-Over', 'Sandy Wexler', 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)', and 'The Week Of', which is released on April 27.

Last April, the star signed a four-film deal with Netflix, and said in a statement that he loves ''collaborating with them''.

He sai: ''I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They've made me feel like family and I can't thank them enough for their support.'

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos described Sandler as ''one of the leading comedians in the film world''.

He added: ''His movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world.''