'Just Go With It' co-stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly set to reunite for the first time in seven years on upcoming Netflix comedy 'Murder Mystery'.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly set to reunite on Netflix comedy 'Murder Mystery'.
The two stars - who last appeared opposite each other in 2011's 'Just Go With It' - are said to be working together for the first time in seven years on the upcoming movie.
According to Variety, the film will see Sandler and Aniston star as a New York police officer and his wife, as they find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.
'The Amazing Spider-Man' scriptwriter James Vanderbilt has penned the comedy, while 'Workaholics' co-creator Kyle Newacheck will direct.
It will be Sandler's sixth Netflix movie as part of his deal with the online streaming service - sealed via his own Happy Madison Productions - following 'The Ridiculous Six', 'The Do-Over', 'Sandy Wexler', 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)', and 'The Week Of', which is released on April 27.
Last April, the star signed a four-film deal with Netflix, and said in a statement that he loves ''collaborating with them''.
He sai: ''I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They've made me feel like family and I can't thank them enough for their support.'
Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos described Sandler as ''one of the leading comedians in the film world''.
He added: ''His movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
There was nothing remotely notable about 2010's Grown Ups, and now we have a sequel...