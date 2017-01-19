The Magic Mike star revealed he and his wife, Grace Gail, recently welcomed their second child during a Facebook Live interview from the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday (18Jan17).

"The second baby is alive and well," he said. "So far so good. It's been really great. We lucked out. My daughter is loving being a big sister and couldn’t be more affectionate."

Rodriguez and his model wife exchanged vows in Italy in May (16). They first became parents in 2014, when daughter Frankie Elle was born.