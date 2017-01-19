Adam Rodriguez has become a dad again.

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star and his wife Grace Gail have welcomed their second child into the work and the hunk has revealed their three-year-old daughter, Frankie Elle, is thrilled to have become a big sister.

Adam shared his happy news during a Facebook Live interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet of the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards on Wednesday (18.01.17), gushing: ''The second baby is alive and well! So far so good. It's been really great. We lucked out. My daughter is loving being a big sister and couldn't be more affectionate.''

The 41-year-old actor later told celebrity site The Insider that their new baby is a ''girl'' and he's ''loving being outnumbered'' by the women in his life.

Adam and model Gail wed in a romantic setting in Italy in May 2016 accompanied by their daughter Frankie and close family and friends.

It was a busy year for the hunk as he also joined the cast of 'Criminal Minds' last year and was delighted the series received a People's Choice Awards nomination for Favourite TV Crime Drama.

He said: ''It was fantastic to have a job, as always, but also I watched the show before I joined the cast and they just tell such wonderful stories every week. That show maintains such a level of quality.''

The actor took to the stage at the glitzy bash to present the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress prize alongside Jamie Chung, which went to 'Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra.