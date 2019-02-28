Adam Levine says yoga has had a ''profoundly positive impact'' on his life.

The Maroon 5 frontman - who has daughters Dusty, two, and 11-month-old Gio with his wife Behati Prinsloo - is known for his ripped physique and has opened up about the benefits the spiritual exercise has had on his mental well-being.

Alongside a black white snap of him in a pose with his hands behind his back, he wrote on Facebook: ''I won't get too #Namaste on you. But I will say that I feel so fortunate to have found Yoga. The practice is so different deeply personal for any individual that Ive been somewhat hesitant to share what it is to me. However, this time around, I thought I'd offer it up to whoever is listening. It has had such a profoundly positive impact on my life over the years. I have never been pretzel-ish or particularly flexible. And my practice is riddled with mistakes and imperfections. Which is precisely what makes it so powerful. Striving to do better while simultaneously remaining satisfied with where I am. It's much larger than I am. I just tag along for the ride. Pretty cool. So...thanks Yoga. You're awesome. (sic)''

The 39-year-old singer previously admitted that the first time he attempted to do yoga, he felt like someone was ''ripping'' his body apart.

He said: ''I'm naturally very tight in lower back and my hips and hamstrings too.

''My first class felt like someone was ripping my body apart.

''It wasn't what you'd call peaceful. But I was excited by the idea that the more dedicated I became the more effortless it would become to relax and give in to that tightness. Yes, the torture subsided a bit over time.''

The 'Sugar' hitmaker - who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 - keeps his stamina up by partaking in body discipline.

He said: ''I have a hard time sitting still.

''I can be all over the map. Yoga has given me the ability to be more focused and make better decisions that come from a clear place.''