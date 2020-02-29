Adam Levine thanked Chile for ''giving him the opportunity to grow'' after Maroon 5 were slated for their ''reluctant'' performance at a festival there earlier this week.
Local reporters claimed that the band's performance at Chile's Viña del Mar festival on Thursday (27.02.20) was ''reluctant'' and Adam was described as ''cold, reluctant and preoccupied''.
As he was leaving the stage following the performance, a video also shows Adam saying: ''That was a TV show. That was not a concert.''
However, Adam has now thanked the country for some ''amazing ceremonies''.
He wrote: ''While we can't always make up for our past, we can absolutely try our best to learn from it ... thank you Chile for giving me the opportunity to grow. And to share some amazing memories that we will never forget. (sic)''
The band's management later blamed the unusual performance on sound and technical issues and they said that the ''very difficult situation'' made it hard for the band to deliver their ''normal show''.
A representative for the band said: ''Prior to their arrival in Chile, Maroon 5 was informed by their representatives about civil unrest in country. Despite this, the band insisted on going ahead and performing the show for their fans. Unfortunately, during the performance, the band encountered numerous technical difficulties throughout the show, including monitor issues and with both of Adam Levine's in ears. It created a very difficult situation for the band to deliver their normal show. The band loves their Chilean fans.''
Adam also posted a two minute apology video to Instagram to say sorry to the show's attendees and explain to the band's fans what had happened.
