Adam Levine has admitted he feels sorry for his baby daughter Gio because she's inherited his feet.
Adam Levine's baby daughter has his feet.
The Maroon 5 singer welcomed his second child - a little girl called Gio - into the world with his wife Behati Prinsloo three months ago and has admitted the little one has unfortunately inherited his big toes which, he says, is a ''bummer for her.''
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', which will air on Monday (07.05.18), he said: ''Gio is her name, she's so cute. we've only posted pictures of her feet. She has my feet which is a bummer for her. Well, for now, maybe they'll change.''
The couple - who got married in 2014 - also have 20-month-old daughter Dusty and they've been pleasantly surprised by how quickly she's adapted to a new sibling.
He explained: ''She's obsessed with Gio to the point every morning when she wakes up, she says: 'Gio, Gio, Gio' and runs into her room.
''She's totally in love with her. She's a little rough with her because she doesn't understand that thing yet and she's up in her face and doing crazy things. It's so much fun, being a dad is the greatest thing in the world.''
The 39-year-old hunk loves being a father so much that he would love to add to his brood in the future - but he's letting the 28-year-old model decided when.
He said: ''At this rate, I think I'm definitely going to let my wife be in control of the timing of the next one. We both want more, we want a lot. Like, at least, five.''
Meanwhile, Adam recently admitted he doesn't ''fully support'' the idea of his children chasing their showbiz dreams at a really young age.
Asked if he'd ever judge The Voice Kids, he said: ''I don't know if I fully support the idea of having little kids be on TV singing. I never have. I think you should get to grow up a little bit, a little bit. I'm talking like a little bit before teens.''
