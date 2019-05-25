Adam Levine reportedly ''plans to continue acting'' following his departure from 'The Voice'.

The Maroon 5 frontman has stepped down from his role as a coach on the American singing competition after a whopping 16 seasons, and sources have said he'll be using his free time to work on new music, as well as continuing his acting career.

Adam has appeared in several films in the past including 'Fun Mom Dinner', 'Begin Again', and 'The Clapper', as well as in TV shows such as 'American Horror Story: Asylum', but hasn't held an acting role on screen since 2017.

Sources said: ''He's been wanting to move on for a while. They wanted him to stay but he just really wanted to move on. It's something he's been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time.

''It wouldn't be surprising if he came back to visit the show though. There's new music coming soon for him, he'll be touring and he plans to continue acting. He's staying busy.''

The 'Sugar' hitmaker - who has daughters Dusty, two, and Gio, 15 months, with his wife Behati Prinsloo - was claimed to have always had the ''toughest schedules'' compared to his co-judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and newest addition John Legend and so sources say the departure is ''bittersweet'' for the star as he now has more time to spend with his family.

And on Friday (24.05.19) it was revealed he will be replaced by three-time coach Gwen Stefani - who is in a relationship with Blake Shelton - whom Adam is said to be ''so excited'' to see take over his role.

Speaking to People magazine, insiders said: ''Adam has always had one of the toughest schedules of the coaches. He's been ready to move on and also have more time with his family. It's bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair. She's beloved by everyone at the show and at NBC.''