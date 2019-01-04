Adam Levine has forked out $32 million for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former family home.

The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, splashed out the huge sum on the 3.1-acre Pacific Palisades property in Los Angeles, which features three buildings and measures up at 16,000 sq ft, at the close of 2018.

Real estate sources told TMZ the sale was conducted privately with David Offer representing Ben and Jennifer - who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage - and Kurt Rappaport did the deal for Adam and Behati.

The five-bedroom plush pad's screening room could be a particular highlight for 39-year-old singer Adam, should he ever wish to watch any of his movies, such as 'The Clapper' or 'Fun Mom Dinner', back.

Or, he may want to tune into re-runs of the US version of 'The Voice', on which he has been a coach since the series began in April 2011.

What's more, Adam can roll back the years on the property's basketball court, just seven years after the LA Lakers fan posted a throwback picture of himself on Twitter as a youngster gearing up for a game.

The abode also comes with eight bathrooms and a pool, which could be ideal for cooling down after a sweaty match, as well as an art studio.

In August last year, it was reported Ben and Jennifer - who have kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - had settled their divorce after going their separate ways in June 2015, and they were said to have agreed how to split their property and earnings from their marriage.

Ben moved into guest house of his former family home following his and Jennifer's split.

The additional abode has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a screening room.