Adam Levine has been forced to backtrack after slamming the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Maroon 5 frontman hit out at organisers of the annual ceremony for snubbing Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' - but had to do a u-turn when he learned the promo was actually nominated for seven accolades, Video of the Year, Video With a Message, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Choreography and Best Editing.

He originally fumed: ''This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I'm sure he doesn't' care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as f**k and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool.

''And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye.''

Following his rant, followers were quick to point out Adam's mistake and the 38-year-old musician offered a half-hearted apology.

He explained on Twitter: ''S**t. I don't usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. 'This is America' actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn't get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected.

''I'm sorry MTV. Still hate you though. But mostly, I'm sorry.(sic)''

And the 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker later offered a more heartfelt apology in an Instagram video, explaining why he'd jumped to the conclusion he had.

He said: ''Alright, I f***ed up. So, here's what happened: Yesterday I was running around like a maniac, trying to leave town, packing, going a mile a minute, and I guess it had come up that at the VMAs, 'Girls Like You'--which is our song - isn't up for a VMA. Big shocker. It doesn't surprise me. They always blow us off.

''And then, of course, I'm like, 'Well, Childish Gambino made the best video of the year. I bet you he's not nominated.' I guess, for some reason, I Googled something and looked like...oof.

''Look, I f***ed up. There's no way around it. But, basically, he was nominated - like, seven times over - and I look like a moron.

''But, I'm just going to come out here and say, 'I f**ked up. My bad.' Sorry, MTV. You did good. Now, make sure he wins.''