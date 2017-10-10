Adam Levine is the new brand ambassador for YSL Beauty's male scent Y.

The 38-year-old singer has teamed up with the designer brand to be the new face of their latest menswear fragrance, and as part of the dark-haired hunk's collaboration with the label he will star in the brands digital campaigns across America.

The fashion house is ''proud'' to have joined forces with the Maroon 5 band member, who they believe is the ''embodiment'' of the cosmetic item.

Speaking about their new representative, the company - who are owned by cosmetics giant L'Oreal - said: ''YSL Beauty is proud to welcome on board the supremely talented recording artist, actor, and presenter Adam Levine.

''A multifaceted modern man, he is the embodiment of Y, the latest masculine fragrance launch by YSL.

''Adam will engage a stylish, music-loving audience, his popular appeal ensuring a wide-reaching public and social presence. A perfect pairing for Y's innovative spirit & creative style, the fragrance is rooted in that same sense of freedom that Adam personifies.''

And Adam - who has 12-month-old daughter Dusty with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is also pregnant with their second child - is ''psyched'' to work with the prestigious company, which he has always been a fan of.

Speaking about his latest venture, he said: ''I'm psyched to be collaborating with YSL Beauty, a brand which has always appealed to me for its standout style and groundbreaking imagery. As a musician, I relate to the raw passion and strong sense of individuality of YSL; and being part of the story of Y is exciting to me - it is not the story of one man, but a whole creative generation. I'm excited to develop our relationship and see where it will lead.''