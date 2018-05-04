Adam Levine is the face of YSL's new fragrance.

The 39-year-old Maroon Five frontman was announced as the company's first-ever digital-only perfume ambassador in October 2017, promoting the YSL's men's scent, Y, in the United States, and now his contract has been extended to become the global ambassador for the upcoming Y eau de parfum which he says is a ''natural fit'' for him''

The 'Sugar' singer - who has 12-month-old Dusty Rose, and two-month-old Gio Grace with wife Behati Prinsloo - is excited for the campaign, admitting its more ''focused'' than the projects he's worked on in the past.

He said: ''Y stands out without explicitly trying to do so, and I love that, It's more focused on the larger campaign that I'm very excited to be the ambassador for, and [it's] not just showing me being silly in a bathroom!''

'The Voice USA' judge explained his top tips for applying his fragrance, saying he spritzes the scent in front of him and steps into the mist so as not to ''spray too much''.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: ''I am sensitive to most fragrances, and unfortunately people spray too much on themselves too often. Then they lose what the fragrance was meant to be. So, I'm a proponent of the patented 'spray and step' method. I spray, step - that's it.''

Stephen Bezy, the international general manager of YSL Beauty wanted Adam for the campaign because his ''cool'' look and determined attitude made him the perfect model.

He told WWD: ''Adam is super-successful and at the top of his career, but still 'why' is [what] pushes him to question his choices, to never take anything for granted. [He is the] quintessence of coolness [and] embodies the Y values''