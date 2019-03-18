Adam Levine feels ''younger'' and ''better-looking'' now he's 40.

The 'Maroon 5' frontman - who has daughters Dusty, two, and 11-month-old Gio with his wife Behati Prinsloo - celebraes his milestone birthday on Monday (18.03.19) but he isn't worried about the ageing process, joking he feels more like Brad Pitt's titular character in 2008 movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', which was about a man who aged in reverse.

He told People magazine: ''I feel like I'm Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful. Maybe I was born old!''

And Adam's wife isn't worried about him getting older either as she thinks he's just got ''sexier with time''.

The 30-year-old beauty said: ''I definitely think the older he gets, the more he's been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He's so aware. He also doesn't drink much and is very much a workaholic. He works out, then he's with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!''

Behati returned to the Victoria's Secret catwalk last year in New York after a three-year hiatus,and she credits the 'Sugar' hitmaker for keeping her motivated when she works out.

She said: ''Adam is a really crazy workout. He loves yoga, loves working out and taking care of himself, so he always motivates me. When he works out, I would go in to his trainer and he would work us both out.

The model also praised her husband as an ''incredible'' father to their daughters.

She added: ''He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on. He's so dedicated and excited. It's amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.''