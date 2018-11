Adam Levine has responded to criticism of Maroon 5's decision to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmakers have been met with fierce backlash over the upcoming event in February, with almost 64,000 people signing a petition calling for them to drop out as a protest over police brutality and racial inequality.

Asked by Variety about the band's decision to perform, he cryptically replied: ''I'm still formulating a lot of things.''

Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who started the 'take a knee' movement during the US national anthem.

Earlier this year, Amy Schumer called on Maroon 5 to cancel their appearance at the major event.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to call on Adam and co to withdraw from show and revealed she won't be starring in any Super Bowl commercials this year in support of the athlete.

She said: ''I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.

Commenting at the time - before the appearance was made official - Levine admitted he would be ''equal parts nervous and excited'' about the show.

He said: ''It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing, or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great regardless of who it is.

''Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it ... Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about. If it were me, I'd be excited, I'd be nervous... If I were doing it, which I can't confirm or deny I am, I would be excited.''