Adam Levine can't wait to turn 40.

The 'Girls Like You' hitmaker hits the milestone birthday next year and is looking forward to celebrating four decades of life because he has everything he's wanted.

He said: ''Bring it! I mean, I don't know what the f**k else do I want? I've got a beautiful family, a beautiful wife, two beautiful babies, and I've got money in the bank, and I'm really happy with my career and my output and the person that I've become and the person that I hopefully will stay. S**t, it's too daunting to imagine anything else. I feel like I've already achieved anything beyond my wildest dreams.

''Age is funny. When someone's 26 and they talk s**t, you're like, 'F**k you. You don't know anything. You're gonna be my age and will hate the person you were when you said these things ... look, I did as well as I could with my young male brain. I didn't get arrested. I didn't go to prison. To me, 40 seemed like old age when I was 26. Hell, 26 seemed old when I was 23, so it's all relative.''

And the 39-year-old singer - who has Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, nine months, with his wife Behati Prinsloo - admits it is a ''very tricky'' time at the moment to be a prominent male public figure.

He told Variety magazine: ''Being a male who is a prominent public figure is a very tricky place to be. There are dangerous waters to navigate. You always want to be on the right side of something you feel passionately about. I have two young daughters, and to think about them being mistreated at all - ever - made my blood boil. So we went for it because I felt that as long as I stayed close to my heart with this concept, I could never go wrong ... in the video, I was doing it for my kids and my wife. If anyone doesn't understand the intentions, f**k 'em.''