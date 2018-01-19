Adam Levine almost popped his pants after overeating when his wife Behati Prinsloo was in labour with their daughter Dusty Rose.

The Maroon 5 frontman - who will welcome a second daughter into the world in the coming months - has revealed that after being advised by his 'Voice US' host Carson Daly to make sure he finds time to eat during his spouse's pregnancy, he over indulged a little too much.

Speaking during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday (18.01.17), Adam said he was advised by his colleague: ''Remember to eat. A large percentage of new dads pass out because they forget to take care of themselves and don't nourish their bodies with food and faint a lot of the time.

''What I discovered about myself is that I'm a nervous eater.''

Recalling the birth of 15-month-old Dusty, he said: ''So kind of went into labour throughout the day, and it was beautiful. I was eating a lot, though. We finally go to the hospital, I've put back an unbelievable amount of food.

''Like basically bursting at the seams, I was gonna s**t my pants.''

The 'Sugar' hitmaker thought it would be''brutal'' having to leave the delivery room to relieve himself, and was ''doubled over in pain'' during the birth.

However, he avoided the embarrassment by quietly asking someone to locate him a toilet once his baby girl was safely delivered.

Adam continued: ''Also, my wife is in labour and it's the lamest thing to be when your wife is going to be having a baby and you're like 'I got to take a s**t.' That's not, in any way, a viable complaint. So you got to keep it inside, literally and figuratively. It was brutal

''I waited, doubled over in pain. Finally, the baby came it was beautiful and amazing.

''And the second coast was clear, I took one of the nurses aside and I was like, 'Look you got to find me a bathroom.' And there was one a foot from the bed.''