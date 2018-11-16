Adam Levine cannot ''confirm or deny'' Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Girl Like You' group's frontman has addressed reports that he and his bandmates are set to perform at the world famous sporting event on February 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, hinting the rumours could be true by not ruling out the possibility.

When quizzed by host Ellen on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday night (15.11.18), Adam coyly replied: ''What the hell are you talking about?

''It's a rumour. I can neither confirm or deny the truth of this rumour. It's definitely a rumour. And the rumour seems to be a rumour that everyone seems to be discussing.''

The 'Sugar' hitmaker admitted that if the ''rumour'' proves to be true, then he will be ''equal parts nervous and excited'' about the gig.

He added: ''It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing, or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great regardless of who it is.

''Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it ... Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about. If it were me, I'd be excited, I'd be nervous... If I were doing it, which I can't confirm or deny I am, I would be excited.''

Adam's unwillingness to to spill whether or not the 'She Will Be Loved' group will perform comes after Amy Schumer called on Maroon 5 to cancel their reported appearance at the major event.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to call on Adam and co to withdraw from show and revealed she won't be starring in any Super Bowl commercials this year in support of the American football star Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem last year.

In a lengthy post, Amy wrote: ''I wonder why more white players aren't kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? (sic)''

The comedienne then asked the group to follow Rihanna - who recently rejected the Super Bowl gig - by showing their support for Kaepernick.

She said: ''I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.

''I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don't you want to be proud of how you're living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7 is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts? (sic)''