Queen with Adam Lambert are set to perform at this year's Oscars ceremony.

To acknowledge the five nominations for biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which focuses on the British band's huge success and the life of late frontman Freddie Mercury, the band, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will perform along with regular singer Adam at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The movie is up for the prestigious Best Picture prize, Best Actor for Rami Malek, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

Also set to perform at the Oscars are Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa, who will duet on their hit 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' and the 44-year-old actor admitted he is ''very'' nervous about singing in front of such a star-studded crowd.

Asked if he was prepared, he said: ''Not at all. I'm going to have to prepare a lot.''

He then added: ''I couldn't sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it's very nerve wracking.

''It's not easy what they do. We worked tirelessly [to prepare for the movie]. So I called him [his voice coach Roger Love] and said I'm back in Los Angeles on the 15th of February and hopefully I can do it!''

Other confirmed Original Song nominee performances include: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs', Jennifer Hudson singing 'I'll Fight' from the documentary 'RBG' and Bette Midler lending her unique vocals to 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns'.