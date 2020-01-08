Adam Lambert, Lil Nas X and Mika have all been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

The full shortlist has been revealed ahead of the ceremony on April 16 in Hollywood, with GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) recognising the best across all areas of the entertainment world.

In the outstanding music artist category, the trio of stars find themselves given the nod alongside the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Tegan and Sara, Young M.A., King Princess, Kevin Abstract and Kim Petras.

The wide release film shortlist sees Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' competing with 'Judy', 'Downton Abbey', 'Bombshell' and 'Booksmart', while 'Killing Eve', 'Batwoman' and 'Star Trek: Discovery' make up the eclectic drama series nominees.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Comedy Series award has the likes of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Schitt's Creek' facing off with 'Work in Progress', 'Vida', 'The Other Two' and more.

Elsewhere, 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Queer Eye' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' are in the running for the reality programme prize, with 'Overwatch' and 'Apex Legends' amongst those nominated in the video game category.

It has already been announced that Taylor Swift will received the prestigious Vanguard Award at this year's ceremony for her continued efforts in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement: ''From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance. In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.''

GLAAD Media Awards - selected nominations:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release:

'Bombshell' (Lionsgate)

'Booksmart' (United Artists Releasing)

'Downton Abbey' (Focus Features)

'Judy' (Roadside Attractions)

'Rocketman' (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release:

'Adam' (Wolfe Releasing)

'Brittany Runs a Marathon' (Amazon Studios)

'End of the Century' (The Cinema Guild)

'The Heiresses' (1844 Entertainment)

'Kanarie' (Breaking Glass Pictures)

'Pain & Glory' (Sony Pictures Classics)

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (NEON)

'Rafiki' (Film Movement)

'Socrates' (Breaking Glass Pictures)

'This Is Not Berlin' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Outstanding Documentary:

'5B' (RYOT Films)

'Gay Chorus Deep South' (MTV)

'Leitis in Waiting' (PBS)

'State of Pride' (YouTube)

'Wig' (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series:

'Batwoman' (The CW)

'Billions' (Showtime)

'Euphoria' (HBO)

'Killing Eve' (AMC)

'The L Word: Generation Q' (Showtime)

'The Politician' (Netflix)

'Pose' (FX)

'Shadowhunters' (Freeform)

'Star Trek: Discovery' (CBS All Access)

'Supergirl' (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (NBC)

'Dear White People' (Netflix)

'Dickinson' (Apple TV+)

'One Day at a Time' (Netflix)

'The Other Two' (Comedy Central)

'Schitt's Creek' (Pop)

'Sex Education' (Netflix)

'Superstore' (NBC)

'Vida' (Starz)

'Work in Progress' (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character):

'Love' - 'Drunk History' (Comedy Central)

'Murdered at a Bad Address' - 'Law & Order: SVU' (NBC)

'Spontaneous Combustion' - 'Easy' (Netflix)

'This Extraordinary Being' - 'Watchmen' (HBO)

'Two Doors Down' - 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie:

'Deadwood: The Movie' (HBO)

'Let It Snow' (Netflix)

'Rent: Live' (FOX)

'Transparent: Musicale Finale' (Amazon)

'Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story' (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series:

'Mrs. Fletcher' (HBO)

'The Red Line' (CBS)

'Tales of the City' (Netflix)

'When They See Us' (Netflix)

'Years & Years' (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming:

'Andi Mack' (The Disney Channel)

'The Bravest Knight' (Hulu)

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (Disney+)

'The Loud House' (Nickelodeon)

'Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone' - 'Arthur' (PBS)

'Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling' (Netflix)

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (Netflix)

'Steven Universe: The Movie' (Cartoon Network)

'A Tale of Two Nellas' - 'Nella the Princess Knight' (Nick Jr.)

'Twelve Forever' (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Programme:

'Are You the One?' (MTV)

'Bachelor in Paradise' (ABC)

'I Am Jazz' (TLC)

'Queer Eye' (Netflix)

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist:

Adam Lambert, 'Velvet: Side A' (More is More/Empire)

Brittany Howard, 'Jaime' (ATO)

Kevin Abstract, 'ARIZONA BABY' (Question Everything/RCA)

Kim Petras, 'Clarity' (Bunhead)

King Princess, 'Cheap Queen' (Zelig/Columbia Records)

Lil Nas X, '7' (Columbia)

Melissa Etheridge, 'The Medicine Show' (ME Records/Concord)

Mika, 'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' (Casablanca/Republic Records)

Tegan and Sara, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' (Sire)

Young M.A, 'Herstory in the Making' (M.A Music/3D)

Outstanding Video Game

'Apex Legends' (Electronic Arts)

'Borderlands 3' (2K Games)

'The Outer Worlds' (Private Division)

'Overwatch' (Blizzard Entertainment)

'The Walking Dead: The Final Season' (Skybound Entertainment)