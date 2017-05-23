Adam Lambert would step up to judge 'American Idol' ''in a heartbeat''.

The 35-year-old singer - who was the runner up during the show's eighth season in 2009 - is thrilled that the popular talent competition is making a comeback on ABC after being cancelled by Fox last year, and has said if a spot on the judging panel became available, he'd love to take it up.

He said: ''I would judge in a heartbeat. If it fit with my schedule.''

And the musician - who has been collaborating with rock band Queen to form Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011 - has said he's ''excited'' to see what happens with the show now that it has moved networks.

He added to E! News: ''I am excited to see the show. I obviously owe the show a huge debt of gratitude. It's put me where I am today. I think it's exciting.''

Last week, Katy Perry was announced as the first person to be taking up a spot on the judging panel, and as of the time of writing no other announcements have been made.

The 'Bon Appetite' hitmaker said she was ''honoured and thrilled'' to be offered the job.

She said: ''I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.''

Meanwhile, ABC's Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the network was ''so lucky'' to have the 'Chained To The Rhythm' singer on board.

Channing said: ''We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of 'American Idol' with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.''