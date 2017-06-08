Adam Lambert feels like the late Freddie Mercury's spirit is with him on stage when he performs with Queen.

The 35-year-old singer started touring with the rock legends - Brian May and Roger Taylor - in 2012 after the Queen + Paul Rodgers incarnation ended in 2009, and he strongly believes the 'We Will Rock You' singer's aura is present at their shows.

He told the Metro newspaper: ''Sometimes on stage I wonder, 'Is his spirit there?'

''The energy of the fans, their love for him, mixed with the love of the family he created with Brian and Roger ... there has to be magic, something cosmic.''

The 'For Your Entertainment' hitmaker previously admitted it was a big challenge to take on board the legacy of late great music legend, who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS.

He confessed: ''I've always been honoured and understanding of the weight and legacy of the band. In the beginning, I was pretty intimated by that. I tried not to let it show.

''Can I handle all this? Am I going to be able to do it justice? Is the audience going to accept me? Is the band going to accept me? Am I going to be a pain in the ass?.

''I learnt to finesse it a little bit more.''

Queen + Adam Lambert are gearing up for an extensive tour of North America kicking off on June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona and concluding in Houston, Texas on August 5.

It comes after guitarist Brian May, 69, was forced to axe a series of concerts across the UK in December with singer Kerry Ellis, due to ''persistent illness''.

However, Adam told BANG Showbiz in December that Brian was in ''great spirits'' and teased that a tour announcement was coming soon.

At the time, he said: ''I spoke to him the other night and he is in great spirits and he is so excited for potentially doing some more performances next year. I can't really say more than that. But he is in a really good place.''