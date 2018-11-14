Adam Lambert has called for the LGBTQ community to not let ''indifference'' slow their campaign for genuine equality.

The 'Never Close Our Eyes' hitmaker has always been open about his own sexuality, confirming he was gay shortly after finishing as runner-up on the 2009 series of 'American Idol', and he thinks the danger for his community is if they become apathetic to politics and are happy with the rights they've already won.

In an interview with the new issue of Schon! Magazine, he said: ''I think the biggest enemy of the LGBTQ community right now is indifference. It's people just feeling like victims, and then just sitting around and taking it. That's the problem. What's so exciting right now is that so many people are mobilising and encouraging people to step up. We have to get involved politically. I think a lot of liberals and younger people have felt for a very long time that their voice doesn't count and that they can't affect change and there's this underlying sense of hopelessness, unfortunately.''

Adam - who performs with Queen - accepts he has a responsibility to use his voice to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community and he wants everyone to be politically engaged and realise that they can make positive changes in society.

Criticising the change in political attitudes in America since President Donald Trump was voted into the White House, he said: ''I'm realising now is that what's necessary to keep pushing things forward is that one has to get politically involved because there are basic civil rights that are being questioned. The trans community just recently received a terrible blow with the Trump administration basically saying trans people do not exist. It's just fundamentally ridiculous. It's like saying climate change doesn't exist, it's bullshit. So we just need to get involved.''