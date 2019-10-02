Adam Lambert came out as gay as ''an act of defiance''.

The 'For Your Entertainment' hitmaker decided to open up about his sexuality soon after starring on 'American Idol' as he felt a real ''power'' in coming out, after the media publicly outed him.

He told BBC News: ''It was stressful and it was confusing. I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' In hindsight I realise there is power in coming out.

''The act of declaring your sexuality publicly, once you're a public figure, is an act of defiance in some ways, and it's also a form of activism.''

Adam previously revealed he met his boyfriend on Instagram.

The 37-year-old singer felt an ''instant'' connection with Javi Costa Polo after they started chatting on the photo-sharing app.

He said: ''We met on Instagram.''

Asked by RuPaul if he's scared of meeting ''freaks'' on the site, he replied: ''I love meeting freaks on Instagram. I think after this much time I'm a pretty good judge of character. Every once in a while I screw up but I'm cautious. We were texting for a while, then we went on a proper date and it was lovely. It was just a good vibe right from jump and it felt instant!''

Adam made his relationship with Javi official on Instagram in March, a month after the pair were seated together at the Oscars, and he admitted he doesn't see the point in trying to keep his personal life hidden.

Speaking on 'The RuPaul Show', he added: ''We're in the social media age, everything is bound to be out and the more you keep a secret, the more salacious it is when it came out so I wanted to say this is my boo, we're in love, we're happy, thanks, and that's that.''